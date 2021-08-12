Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — NAMI hosts a can and bottle collection at noon Aug. 14 at Family Fare on Eighth Street. Volunteers are needed to help with this monthly fundraiser. Contact: info@namigt.org.
Powwow canceled
PESHAWBESTOWN — The Grand Traverse
Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians scrapped this year’s powwow because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers plan to host the annual Family Language Camp virtu- ally as well as a virtu- al powwow from Aug. 19-22.
Grants available
TRAVERSE CITY— Educators seeking assistance for specific classroom projects are encouraged to apply for a TBA Credit Union Classroom Improvement Grant at tbacu.com/investedin.
PACE North program
TRAVERSE CITY — PACE North recently enrolled its 100th participant. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly started in October 2019 with support from the Grand Traverse Pavilions. The program coordinates care for adults ages 55 and older who meet criteria for nursing facility placement, but choose to stay home. Registered nurses, certified nurse assistants and drivers are needed. pacenorth.org
Essay contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pavilions introduces the “Make it Grand-Parent Essay Challenge.” Children of all ages can write 500 words or fewer on why they feel their grandparent is “grand.”
Essays are due Aug. 20 to communications@gtpavilions.org. Winners are featured in a Grand Traverse Pavilions Legacy publication and recognized at the “Grand Event: LIFE” Sept. 11 at the Park Place. gtpavilions.org
