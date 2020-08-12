Gardener training
BENZONIA — MSU Extension offers the master gardener volunteer training course from 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays Aug. 19 through Nov. 18. Learn research-based gardening information, including plant science, pest management, lawns and more. The 14-session course is online and costs $325. Partial scholarships may be available. Applications are due Aug. 13. Contact: waltonn2@msu.edu.
Civic Center input session
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation hosts a public input session from 3:30-5 p.m. Aug. 13 at Howe Arena. Attendees are invited to see and offer suggestions on site plans for Civic Center Park. Social distancing and mask wearing are enforced at this event.
Writing workshop
GLEN ARBOR — Mott Community College writing instructor Patricia Duffy leads the “Writing the Personal Essay and Poetry” class from 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Cost is $15 for GAAC members, $25 for others. Registration: 231-334-6112.
Pin sales end Aug. 14
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2020 National Cherry Festival pin is available to purchase through Aug. 14. Gold pin winners need to turn in their cards by noon that day. The Go For the Gold drawing is at 2 p.m. through the festival Facebook page. The grand prize is a stay and play at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Pins are $5. Call 231-947-4230 for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 521 S. Union St.
Whitmer to speak at DNC
LANSING — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week’s Democratic National Convention.
Whitmer will speak Monday during the four-day event, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first-term governor, who was on Joe Biden’s short list for a running mate, met with him in Delaware last week, but he chose California Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday. Whitmer’s profile grew nationally in the spring as she confronted the COVID-19 crisis.
At the convention, Democrats will formally nominate the presidential ticket and also adopt a party platform and rules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.