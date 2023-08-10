Beach advisories
CHARLEVOIX — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan issued advisories Thursday for two beaches after Wednesday water samples showed high E. coli levels.
A partial body-contact advisory is in effect at Camp Pet-O-Se-Ga on Pickerel Lake in Alanson and at East Jordan Tourist Park on Lake Charlevoix. Contact above the waist is not allowed, while wading, paddling and fishing are acceptable. Advisories are based on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s water quality standards.
The health department posts beach monitoring updates at https://www.nwhealth.org/beach.html.
Water quality results
BENZONIA — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department is reporting the results of its water quality sampling.
Water was sampled on Wednesday at Frankfort Beach, Beulah Beach-Crystal Lake, Empire Beach, Greilickville Harbor Park, Northport Marina, South Bar Lake, Suttons Bay Marina and Suttons Bay Park. All beaches are Level 1, meeting EGLE’s requirements for full-body contact (swimming).
Beach monitoring
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department provides its beach monitoring results. The water-quality index at all beaches is Level 1, following EGLE's standards for full-body contact.
Samples were collected Wednesday, tested for E. coli and results reported Thursday. Samples were taken at West End, Clinch Park, Bryant Park, East Bay Park, Traverse City State Park, Acme Bayside Park, Sayler Park, Sunset Park, the Senior Center, Volleyball Beach and Haserot Beach.
Updates are posted at www.gtcountymi.gov/814/Public-Beach-Monitoring.
Team Hope Walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Huntington’s Disease Society of America Midwest Region leads the Team Hope Walk at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Park.
Participants may fundraise for the society, which supports people affected by the disease. Sign up at https://midwest.hdsa.org/events/2023-team-hope-walk-traverse-city-mi.
Gospel musician performs
CHARLEVOIX — First Congregational Church of Charlevoix will welcome Gospel musician Ralph Alan Herndon to its outdoor service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Herndon is director of worship and arts at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. Everyone may attend his performance.
Youth councils open
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is inviting area high school students to join a county-based Youth Advisory Council.
Participants review Youth Endowment grant applications and recommend awards. Interested students may apply at gtrcf.org/about/youth-advisory-council-program. Questions: tcaviston@gtrcf.org; 231-935-4066, ext. 111.
Engineering Academy signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Engineering Academy, a program at Northwest Education Services Career Tech, has openings this fall for high schoolers interested in teamwork and hands-on education.
The program is open to area students who will be juniors and seniors in the 2023-24 school year. Students should be interested in engineering and learning about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) concepts. For more information, contact the instructor at doliver@NorthwestEd.org and visit www.northwested.org/career-tech/programs/engineering-academy/.
