Road closure
WILLIAMSBURG —
Grand Traverse
County Road
Commission closes Broomhead Road
from Guernsey Lake
Road to North Branch Road staring at 7 a.m. Aug. 11.
Crews will install a new timber bridge over the north branch of the Boardman River. Work is expected to last through the end of October. Motorists are asked to find a different route.
Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse hosts its monthly can drive at noon Aug. 13 at Family Fare on Eighth Street. Drop off returnable bottles and cans. This is a fundraiser for the local organization.
Man faces homicide charge after running over woman in lot
KALAMAZOO — A southwestern Michigan man was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking
lot Tuesday, authorities said.
The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township around 12:10 p.m. when a car driven by a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man intentionally hit her, deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not immediately released.
The man and the woman did not know each other, deputies said.
A motive for the man’s actions was not disclosed. It wasn’t clear how deputies knew those actions were intentional.
