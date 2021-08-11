Orchestra gets $100K for series
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Symphony Orchestra announced a $100,000 sponsorship gift from Sherry Milliken Reum and family to develop a new summer series of public orchestra concerts.
The gift, called “transformative” by TSO Executive Director Dr. Kedrik Merwin, enables the symphony to schedule year-round performances and engage a larger audience, he said in a TSO statement.
The series will be called the Sherry Milliken Reum & Family Summer Series.
Reum’s mother, Elnora Milliken, founded the Traverse Symphony in 1952, and since then, TSO grew from a small group of volunteer musicians to a professional orchestra of 60 contracted members.
Reum, in a TSO statement, commented on her mother’s legacy.
“Beginning with my beloved late mother Elnora, the Milliken name has been synonymous with the arts in Traverse City and more broadly in Michigan. On behalf of my entire family, I’m honored and excited to help elevate the incredible work of the TSO to new heights and hope to help use this summer series to introduce them to an even wider array of people.”
Pianist performances
WILLIAMSBURG — Interlochen Arts Academy graduate Chaojun Yang performs around the area this month, starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at New Hope Church. The suggested donation is $20.
Yang plays with clarinetist Ilya Shterenberg, pianist William Wolfram and cellist Mark Kosower at 4 p.m. Aug. 16 at Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island. Admission is $25 at mackinacartscouncil.org.
Finally, she appears at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor. Tickets are $25 at greatlakescfa.org.
Family reunion
YUBA — The Merchant family gathers for a reunion and potluck from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Sayler Park. Call Bob Merchant at 231-633-0867 for more information.
Red, White and Blues
CEDAR — Bel Lago hosts Red, White and Blues from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 14. Enjoy music from Larry Perkins, Kyle White, the True Tones and Low Hanging Fruit. Food and drink specials and yard games are available. Bring a chair and/or blanket. Donations support Reining Liberty Ranch.
Chorus performance
INTERLOCHEN — The Grand Traverse Show Chorus opens for Foreigner at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 in Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Sashay Quartet also performs. interlochen.org/concerts-and-events.
Flower pickup
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interochen Public Library host the “Fabulous Fall Mums Sale” from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 28 in the library parking lot. Cost is $6.50 per eight-inch pot. Order until Aug. 15 at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/2021mums-sale. Contact: 231-276-6767.
College planning
TRAVERSE CITY — Ninth through 11th graders can join the “Jumpstart to College Planning” class from 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 16-19 at NMC Scholars Hall. Students learn about scholarships, resume writing and more. Cost is $59. Sign up at nmc.edu/ees.
Girl hospitalized in shooting
BENTON HARBOR (AP) — A 3-year-old girl has been hospitalized after suffering from a gunshot wound in Benton Harbor, authorities said.
Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday around 4:30 a.m. and found the girl with a gunshot wound in her arm and lying in a bed, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.
She was taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.
Investigators found a “large amount” of bullets had struck the house.
No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
No further details were released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.