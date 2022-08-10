Artist reception
LELAND — A public reception for oil painter Paul Olsen goes from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Old Art Building. This event opens his exhibition "Of Wind and Waves and White Pines: An Artist's Love of Good Harbor Bay."
View the display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Aug. 18. All pieces are for sale.
YMCA race
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area YMCA resumes its Cadillac Festival of Races on Sept. 3 at the Cadillac Rotary Pavilion.
Routes include a 5K, 10K and the new 7-mile relay. Entry is $25 at cadillacfestivalofraces.com. Prices increase to $35 after Aug. 15. Proceeds benefit the free seventh grade membership program.
Diabetes workshops
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan presents the free Diabetes Personal Action Toward Health (PATH) workshops via Zoom.
Topics include controlling diabetes symptoms, communicating with health providers and more. All Michigan residents and their caregivers may participate.
An informational session begins at 1 p.m. Aug. 15. The workshop runs Mondays from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 22 through Oct. 3. No class Sept. 5 (Labor Day). Register at http://classes.beaumont.org.
United Way grants
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan recently provided Impact Grant awards for several regional organizations.
The recipients are Grow Benzie, Junior Achievement of Northwest Michigan, Generations Ahead, Newton's Road Northwest, Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing, SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers, Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails, Inc. and Traverse Bay Children's Advocacy Center.
