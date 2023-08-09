Beach advisory removed
ELLSWORTH — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is lifting a partial body contact advisory that was in effect at Banks Township Park in Antrim County.
A Monday water sample showed lower levels of E. coli, meeting the water quality standards set by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Full body contact is allowed.
The health department posts weekly beach monitoring reports at nwhealth.org/beach.html.
Yoga practice
TRAVERSE CITY — A gentle yoga session will occur Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Peninsula Community Library. There is a fee for these weekly classes. Call 231-223-7700 to learn more.
Trail open house
GLEN ARBOR — TART Trails and Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes are hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail and Glen Haven Road.
Learn about the trail and the pathway to Good Harbor expansion. Contact: info@friendsofsleepingbear.org.
Garden party
BOYNE CITY — Charlevoix Conservation District is hosting the third annual Summer Garden Party from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
Walk through the Native Plant Educational Garden and meet with conservation specialists. Refreshments are available. Reservations: 231-582-6193.
Owl Prowl
TRAVERSE CITY — Learn about owl species and their calls at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Boardman River Nature Center.
Grand Traverse Conservation District presents this event. Admission is $5 per person or $15 per group. Sign up at natureiscalling.org/events.
Community play
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village Community Theatre Project is presenting the comedy “The Savannah Sipping Society” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: artisanvillage.org or 989-745-6969.
Driver’s license clinic
ALPENA — The Michigan Department of State offers a free driver’s license clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Alpena Events Complex.
Walk-ins are welcome from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn how to restore a driver’s license as part of the state’s “Road to Restoration” program. Register at Michigan.gov/RoadtoRestoration.
Meet the author
LUDINGTON — The kids’ book “The Canter-Beary Tales” is available Saturday and Sunday during the Gold Coast Artisan Fair in Rotary Park.
The book is written by Michigan author Norma Lewis and published by Mission Point Press.
Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse is hosting its can drive at noon Saturday at Family Fare on Eight Street.
Auction, yard sale
EMPIRE — The annual Empire Lions Club auction and yard sale will occur Sunday at Johnson Park.
The sale opens at 10 a.m. The auction begins at noon. Proceeds go to community and state projects, such as scholarships, Empire recreational programs and diabetes education.
Call for donations
BEULAH — Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail seek donations to help pay for its new John Deere Gator vehicle.
The equipment will be used to maintain the trails. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 474 in Beulah, MI 49617 or through betsievalleytrail.org/donate.
