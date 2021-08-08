Lions club auction, yard sale is today
EMPIRE — The Empire Lions Club hosts a yard sale and auction Aug. 8 at Johnson Park. The sale opens at 10 a.m. The auction begins at noon.
Food and drinks are also available. All proceeds support community and state projects.
Camp conclusion will be streamed
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts concludes its annual Interlochen Arts Camp with the virtual “Les Preludes” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8.
The World Youth Symphony Orchestra performs the symphonic tone poem and other works.
The show is streamed at live.interlochen.org and via Interlochen Public Radio.
Detour change in Frankfort
FRANKFORT — Michigan Department of Transportation begins a new detour Aug. 9. M-115 traffic to M-22 is rerouted on Bridge Road, Elm Street, Day Avenue and James Street.
Motorists will use Bellows/ Seventh Street and Main Street to reach southbound M-22. Businesses in the work zone are accessible.
This detour continues through Aug. 31, with the full roadwork project completed by Sept. 3.
Church concert slated for Aug. 11
TRAVERSE CITY — The Presbyterian Church presents the “Jazz, Jokes and Jesus” concert series at 7 p.m. Aug. 11. The Back Room Gang provides music. Refreshments follow.
All donations go to local nonprofits Love Thy Neighbor, Food Rescue, Justice for Our Neighbors and Remain in Touch.
Nautical activities planned for Aug. 14
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts a Nautical Flea Market and Boat Sale and reopens its Education Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14.
The sale features boat hardware, anchors, life jackets, books, charts and fishing gear. ISEA boat inventory includes canoes, a restored Whitehall rowing boat, kayaks and a Chris Craft Scorpion 21.
If not sold, vessels are available to purchase through October.
ISEA accepts nautical donations until Aug. 12.
Hygiene pantry set to open
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County residents may access Love Thy Neighbor’s free hygiene pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Jubilee House.
Items include laundry detergent, shampoo, dish soap and personal care products.
Volunteer drivers needed
GAYLORD — The Otsego County Commission on Aging and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program seek volunteer drivers to transport older adults to and from non-emergency medical appointments.
Transporters are needed for in and out of county appointments.
Mileage reimbursement is available.
More information: 989-732-8929 or 989-748-4060.
