Quilt show
WILLIAMSBURG — The Journey Home Quilt Show is Aug. 12-13 at Renee’s House of Quilting. People can vote for their favorites on Facebook starting Aug. 8.
The exhibition was created in light of the recent events at former residential schools in Canada. More details: 231-267-5895.
Class gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central High School Class of 1958 meets at noon Aug. 10 at Sleder’s. RSVP: 231-946-7424.
Book release
CENTRAL LAKE — Michigan psychologist Michael Lucido hosts a book release party from 4-9 p.m. Aug. 11 at Torch Lake Cafe. Signed copies of his book “Little Drop” are available to purchase. Illustrator Patty Clark is expected to attend.
Mission Point Press published the text, which is $24.99 in hardcover and $19.95 in paperback at bookstores and Amazon.com.
Library sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of Peninsula Community Library presents a book sale Aug. 12-19. A half-off sale is Aug. 18 and a $5 bag sale is Aug. 19-20. Cash or checks only.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 and 15-19 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 and 20. Face masks are encouraged.
MDOT seeks public comment
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation invites people to comment on the draft of the Five-Year Transportation Program.
The program includes planned projects for the MDOT Highway Program as well as information about public transportation, rail and aeronautics.
Comments are accepted through Aug. 31. Learn more at Michigan.gov/MDOT5YearProgram.
Detroit-area man held in 25-year-old St. Clair County death
PORT HURON — A suburban Detroit man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a St. Clair County woman 25 years ago.
John Germain, 54, of Hartland, was arrested by Michigan State Police at his home on Tuesday in connection with the May 1997 slaying of 79-year-old Virginia Cecelia Farrell, St. Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wendling said in a statement Friday.
Germain is charged with open murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and breaking and entering, court records show.
Farrell was discovered beaten and stabbed to death in her Clay Township home, Wendling said.
An initial Michigan State Police cold case investigation in 2007 developed a DNA profile but no suspects were identified, Wendling said.
“A second MSP cold case investigation was initiated in 2019. Scientific and technological advances were leveraged to reevaluate DNA evidence collected from the crime scene. The result of the examination was submitted to the Combined DNA Index System. An investigative lead was developed that associated Mr. Germain with crime scene evidence,” Wendling said.
Germain is being held on $1 million bond.
Amy Goodrich, an assistant prosecuting attorney, said Germaine had family in the area of the slaying.
Messages were left with Germain’s attorney seeking comment on his behalf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.