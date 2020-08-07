School supply drive
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army hosts its “Stuff the Bus” program for local students from Aug. 7-9 at Walmart. Shoppers can drop off school supplies at the collection bins outside the store. Accepted items include crayons, erasers, notebooks, pencils and more.
Trail construction continues
SUTTONS BAY — Team Elmer’s began work on part of the Leelanau Trail earlier this week. Crews are replacing a culvert and laying new asphalt between Fourth and First streets in Suttons Bay. Work aims to help prevent flooding and resulting trail damage. A detour and signs are posted along Saint Mary’s Avenue. This is the only trail within TART Trails network that is fully owned and operated by the nonprofit recreation organization.
Road transferred
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation recently transferred M-137 to Grand Traverse County Road Commission jurisdiction. Almost 3 miles of the highway from U.S. 31 to south of Interlochen State Park was made a county primary road, maintained by GTCRC. The commission will receive about $81,000 annually plus a one-time payment of $760,000 for resurfacing. All signs marking the road as a state highway were removed.
Meet the senator
ELLSWORTH — Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, meets residents of the 37th District at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at Front Porch Cafe.
The senator answers questions and provides information as well as takes suggestions on community and business issues. Social distancing guidelines are followed.
Virtual reading
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Family Health Center in East Jordan and Bellaire hosts a Virtual Read Along with Sam Dyste at 11 a.m. Aug. 15 through Facebook.
The story is “Circus Ship” by Chris Van Dusen. Bellaire Public Library, Central Lake District Library and Jordan Valley District Library partnered to celebrate National Health Center Week, Aug. 9-15.
Millage renewed
CADILLAC — Wexford Count voters renewed funding for Michigan State University Extension during the Aug. 4 primary election. The 5-year ballot approval continues funding through 2025. MSU Extension serves more than 1,200 youth through 4-H programs and also offers educational programs for adults throughout the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.