County road work
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission is announcing roadwork will occur this week.
The commission will close Harrand Road from M-37 East to Hannah Road.
This reconstruction project is expected to conclude at the end of August. Through traffic is not allowed.
Additionally, Elmer’s will continue work at the intersection of Silver Lake Road and South Airport Road.
Workers plan to add another left-turn lane from South Airport onto Silver Lake and rebuild the traffic signal. Motorists should expect lane shifts until mid-October.
Supply drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Health Clinic is hosting a hygiene supply drive Monday through Friday during National Health Center Week.
A drop box is available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. People may donate unused and unopened personal items like shampoo, combs, soap and more.
To learn more, call 231-642-5989.
Stories for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library’s Story Stew will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Preschool and younger kids can attend for stories, songs and a craft. This event also occurs Aug. 23.
Art installation
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts invites the public to the reveal of its new installation “cARTier trail” at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the City of Ludington’s Cartier Trail on Rath Avenue.
Artwork was made by LACA member artists Milo Beman, Linda Sandow and Merima Smajlovic.
Driver’s license clinicTRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of State offers a free driver’s license clinic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Michigan Works!.
Walk-ins are welcome from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn how to get a driver’s license restored as part of the state’s “Road to Restoration” program. Register at Michigan.gov/RoadtoRestoration.
Fudge naming contestMACKINAC ISLAND — Mackinac Island fudge shops are accepting ideas for the Fudge Naming Competition until noon Thursday.
Shops will create their own version of the winner, and the winning individual will receive fudge.
Participating shops include Joann’s Fudge Shop, May’s Candy Shop, Original Murdick’s Fudge, Ryba’s Fudge Shop and Sanders Fudge and Candy Shop.
The winner will be announced Friday. Submit fudge names at www.mackinacisland.org/mackinac-island-fudge-festival-2/.
