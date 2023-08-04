Beach results updated
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department announces that Haserot Beach is now Level 1, meeting the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's standards for full body contact or swimming.
The update comes after a Thursday water sample showed lower levels of E. coli. As a result, the beach advisory is being waived.
For additional updates, visit www.gtcountymi.gov/814/Public-Beach-Monitoring.
