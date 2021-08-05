Play scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse canceled all performances of the comedy “Hate Mail,” originally scheduled Aug. 5, 7 and 14 as part of Theatre Under the Tent. Contact: 231-947-2210.
Park opening
BOYNE CITY — Ridge Run Dog Park opens its new Agility Park from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 8. The celebration includes demonstrations of dogs using park equipment, raffles, hot dogs and more.
All ability levels are welcome and dogs must be on a leash.
Attendees may sign up for agility classes. Contact boyneagility@gmail.com for more details.
Opera house gets grant
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan Opera House recently received a $52,000 Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. These funds help pay staff, performing artists and for COVID safety equipment, such as an air filtration system. The venue reopened in July.
Podcast available
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan recently started the podcast “Community Connections.” The first episode, “Working with Disabilities,” covers the challenges and benefits of remote work. Listen to the podcast through Google Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic and Breaker. disabilitynetwork.org
Breastfeeding resources
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 recognizes National Breastfeeding Month in August.
The Michigan Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program offers trained prenatal and breastfeeding support for families, free access to lactation consultants and peer counselors, telehealth appointments at many WIC clinics and monthly food packages for breastfeeding mothers and babies. The breastfeeding warmline is available every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 833-649-4223.
The health department partners with Transitions Women’s Wellness Center of Manistee to offer virtual support group meetings at 2 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. facebook.com/DHD10WICBreastfeeding
Former basketball star dies, had virus
DETROIT — Tony Tolbert, a Detroit high school basketball star who played at two Michigan universities, has died at age 50.
Tolbert was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 after not getting the vaccination, friends and family said. He died Monday.
“He didn’t think he could catch it. ... I was telling him every day, ‘Get your shot, get your shot,’” Antoine Joubert, a friend and fellow Detroit basketball legend, told WDIV-TV. “He’d say, ‘I ain’t worried about it.’”
Tolbert played basketball at Michigan after an extraordinary career at St. Martin DePorres High School. He transferred to Detroit Mercy and played two seasons, leading the Titans in scoring both times.
Despite playing only two seasons, Tolbert was 16th on Detroit Mercy’s all-time scoring list when he finished his career in 1994.
“He was a funny guy, full of life and a joy to be around and we will all miss him,” Tolbert’s former coach, Perry Watson, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.