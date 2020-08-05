Weekly story program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools, City Opera House and Newton’s Road present “Live from the Opera House: It’s Storytime!” at 9 a.m. Wednesdays in August. The reading each week features a book found at Traverse Area District Library’s main branch. An activity guide is displayed for library patrons. Stream the live shows via Facebook or watch on YouTube later. Episodes will also be available at tcaps247.com.
Highway resurfacing
CADILLAC — Michigan Department of Transportation resurfacing work begins Aug. 6 along U.S. 131 from Boon Road in Cadillac to Old U.S. 131 south of Manton. The $1.8 million project covers 7.3 miles of the highway. Motorists should follow single-lane closures. On and off ramps at Boon Road are each closed for one day through Aug. 10 for repaving. Work should be finished Aug. 29.
Postcard presentation
MESICK — Old Mesick Post Card Day goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8 at Mesick Historical Museum. View more than 100 items in the “Mesick Post Card Collection” and a slideshow of different Mesick postcards.
Milliken Memorial to be held in Interlochen
INTERLOCHEN — A memorial service for the Michigan’s longest-serving governor will take place Thursday at Interlochen.
The service for William G. Milliken will take place at Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts on Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.
The change from the namesake Milliken Auditorium at Northwestern Michigan College to the outdoor venue is for safety reasons, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press statement.
Speakers include current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; policy advisor Bill Rustem; Capt. Arlyn Brower, Michigan State Police; ret., Chuck Stokes of WXYZ-TV, and journalist and friend Jack Lessenberry.
Seating is limited, and attendees are asked to register at www.eventbrite.com/e/memorial-service-for-governor-william-g-milliken-tickets-112121909650 to help organizers plan for proper physical distancing.
The public service is free, and those attending are encouraged to be seated early — parking opens at noon — to accommodate speakers. Milliken was born March 26, 1922 and died on Oct. 18, 2019 in Traverse City, where he was born. He served as governor from 1969 to 1983.
Suburban Detroit officer dies after cutting fallen tree
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — A suburban Detroit police officer was found dead at a police station hours after he cut up a tree that had been blocking a local road, authorities said.
Sgt. Steven Splan, a veteran officer with the Bloomfield Hills Police Department, was found unresponsive in the department’s station about 11 p.m. Sunday after suffering a medical emergency, the city’s Public Safety Department said.
The department confirmed information on the Officer Down Memorial Page, which said that Splan, 46, suffered a heart attack hours after he returned from cutting and removing a tree on Bloomfield Hills Parkway.
“He was on fire duty and a tree was blocking the roadway,” Sgt. Daniel Madden said, adding that city workers were busy elsewhere when Splan and other officers helped remove the tree.
Splan served for 15 years with the Bloomfield Hills Police Department. He is survived by his wife and four children, the site said, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
An investigation is ongoing, the Public Safety Department said.
