Haserot Beach advisory
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department issued a no-body contact warning on Thursday at Haserot Beach after high levels of E. coli appeared in a Wednesday water sampling.
Haserot Beach was resampled Thursday, and results will be available Friday at www.gtcountymi.gov/814/Public-Beach-Monitoring.
All other beaches in the county are Level 1, or full body contact, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy standards.
Beach monitoring results
BENZONIA — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department is reporting the results of its water quality sampling.
Water was sampled on Wednesday at Frankfort Beach, Beulah Beach-Crystal Lake, Empire Beach, Greilickville Harbor Park, Northport Marina, South Bar Lake, Suttons Bay Marina and Suttons Bay Park. All beaches are Level 1, meeting EGLE's requirements for full-body contact (swimming).
Emmet County beach advisory
CONWAY — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan issued a beach advisory Thursday at an Emmet County beach after a Wednesday water sample contained high E. coli levels.
A partial body-contact advisory is in effect at Little Traverse Township Park on Crooked Lake. Contact above the waist is not allowed, while wading, paddling and fishing are acceptable. Advisories are based on EGLE's water quality standards.
The health department posts beach monitoring results at https://www.nwhealth.org/beach.html.
Candles on the Boardman
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace Chapter 50 is sponsoring the annual Hiroshima Candlefloat at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the Boardman River near parking Lot B.
Attendees can create the floats from paper bags and then share poems, songs and comments on peace. The candles will float down the river while people walk silently alongside.
