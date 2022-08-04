Weekly kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Storytime Adventures includes the tale “Thunder Cake” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Hear the story “Stella, Fairy of the Forest” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and 12. Build a boat at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8 or 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11 during Kid’s Craft Lab.
Reserve a spot at glcm.org.
Art fair
EAST JORDAN — The Portside Art Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6-7 at Elm Pointe.
The weekend also includes a snack booth, homemade pies and live entertainment. The East Jordan Historical Society Museum is also open. The society sponsors this annual event.
Ballet auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Ballet Theatre hosts auditions for “The Nutcracker” Aug. 6 at Ballet Etc., 1525 S. Division St., Suite 107.
Auditions are open to dancers ages 8-18. More information: 231-929-2787; info@ballet-etc.com.
Wind quintet concert
CHEBOYGAN — The “Chamberfest Cheboygan” music series concludes with Imani Winds at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Opera House.
Tickets are free for students and $25 for adults. Box office: 231-627-5432.
Stroke support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club meets virtually from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Talk about summer recreation and more.
Receive the conference phone number and access code after sign up at munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub.
Storms knock out power to more than 100,000
DETROIT — Severe thunderstorms left more than 100,000 customers across Michigan without power, utilities reported Wednesday.
Consumers Energy’s power outage map showed more than 79,000 customers were affected as of 7:40 p.m.
The DTE Energy website showed more than 22,000 outages at the same.
The outages followed high winds and rain as storms swept across much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula in the late afternoon. The National Weather Service issued many severe thunderstorm warnings.
Wind gusts topping 50 mph (80 kilometers per hour) were recorded across the state, including in Flint, Kalamazoo and Allegan. More than 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) inch of rain fell near Lansing, the weather service website showed.
Damage reports included downed power lines and fall trees and tree branches, including some across roads.
Body pulled from Lake St. Clair after swimming dogs found
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man’s body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat, authorities said Tuesday.
The body of James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found around 12:30 a.m. by a dive team, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Monday from a boater on the lake who said two dogs were swimming about 300 yards (274 meters) yards from a 17-foot (5.18-meter) aluminum fishing boat. The boat was unoccupied, but there was music and personal items on it.
Divers, the U.S. Coast Guard and Metro Parks Police began to search the area.
Investigators contacted the family of the boat’s registered owner who told them Hauff, the owner, had been out on the water earlier with both dogs.
Dive team members found Hauff’s body in about 8 feet (2.4 meters) of water. Officials said he was not wearing a life jacket.
Investigators said they do not know how Hauff ended up in the water, but noted a small craft advisory was in effect for Lake St. Clair at the time.
