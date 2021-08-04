Memorial race
COPEMISH — The Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at Twisted Trails Off Road Park. Individuals and four-person teams can enter for $45 until Aug. 4. Register through 222none.org/dk5k. Questions: rundk5k@gmail.com.
Film contest
FRANKFORT — All ages and experience levels can enter the Frankfort48 Film Contest.
The kick-off meeting starts at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 at Frankfort High School. Participants receive a movie line, prop and location to incorporate in their 3-5 minute film. Submissions are due by 8:59 a.m. Aug. 7.
Films are screened and awards presented at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7 on Third Street. Attendees should bring chairs. Email KJones@gardentheater.org to sign up for the contest.
Exhibition reception
TRAVERSE CITY — The opening reception for "Heroines: Real and Imagined" goes from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Higher Art Gallery. Local musician Arianna Wasserman performs.
The exhibition features mixed media and clay sculpture by Michelle Tock York and oil paintings from Shanny Brooke. Works are displayed through Sept. 5. Call 231-252-4616 to RSVP for the reception.
Sons of Norway picnic
TRAVERSE CITY — The local Christian Radich Lodge Sons of Norway gathers for a picnic at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Cherry Bend Community Park. Call Cheryl at 248-890-9221 for more information.
Christian talk
PETOSKEY — The Colson Center presents the Great Lakes Symposium on Christian Worldview from 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Bay Harbor.
Speakers include John Stonestreet, Jeremiah Johnston, Kathy Koch and Matthew Sleeth. Register for free at colsoncenter.org.
Painting event
TRAVERSE CITY — Paint Grand Traverse presents the Quick Draw from 3-7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Grand Traverse Commons. Artists create plein air works on site and compete for awards. Paintings are sold afterward. Adult artists may register before Aug. 6 for $15, or at the event for $25. paintgrandtraverse.com
Onekama Days returns
ONEKAMA — Onekama Days resumes Aug. 6-9. Friday begins with a guided walking tour of Glen Park. A scavenger hunt starts at noon and sends teams through local parks. The Athletic Boosters host a rib dinner at Village Park with proceeds benefitting Onekama School. The Brian Randall Band and the Figure 8 Demo Derby occur that night at Manistee County Fairgrounds.
Saturday starts with the 5K Race and Walk or 1K Fun Run. The Trinity Lutheran Donut Wagon and Onekama Lions Club Pancakes in the Park are available. The antique car show runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can participate in a cornhole tournament, rock painting and scavenger hunt. Portage Lake Association hosts the Summer Arts and Crafts Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street. The evening includes a pig roast at Village Park, Onekama School Reunion and music. Enjoy fireworks at dusk.
Sunday events include kids' fishing, Onekama Days Parade and the Scottville Clown Band concert. Magician Michael Trixx and Michigan musician Wally Pleasant perform during the Monday Night Concert in the Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.