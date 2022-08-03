Call for crafters
TRAVERSE CITY — The VFW Post 3780 hosts the Arts and Crafts Show Oct. 22. Call 231-409-0269 to reserve a table.
Pirate Party
NORTHPORT — Leelanau Township Library hosts the Pirate Party at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4 at Northport Marina.
Dress as a pirate for kid-friendly crafts and other activities. This event concludes the library’s summer program “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Reading program
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Community Library hosts a Summer Reading Program activity at 11 a.m. Aug. 4.
Children’s author Lori Taylor shares stories of sea monsters. Taylor’s chapter books are sold after her presentation. Attendees can draw water creatures.
Concert series
LELAND — The Old Art Building continues its Music in the Air concert series at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 with Miriam Pico and Ryan Younce.
Community members may bring a picnic, chairs and blankets. Concerts occur weekly until Sept. 1. Other shows include Seth Bernard on Aug. 11, Myron Elkins and the Dying Breed Aug. 18 and King Possum Aug. 25.
Church concerts
ELK RAPIDS — The Harbor Voices performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 4-5 at First Presbyterian Church.
The group is directed by Cheryl Knight and accompanied by Paul Rajala. A free-will offering goes to local charities.
Plein Air Weekend
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center presents Plein Air Weekend Aug. 4-6. This year’s theme is “Pastoral Life: Capturing Images of Barns, Farms and Fields.”
View artwork from the Quick Draw and Sundowner from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Glen Arbor Town Hall. The Paint Out exhibit and sale is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the town hall. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Home workshops
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society offers the free “Respectful Rehabilitation of Your Historic House” workshops from 9 a.m. to noon and “If These Walls Could Talk: Researching Your Historic House” from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 5.
The Historical Society of Michigan presents these sessions at the Benzie Area Historical Museum. Sign up at benziemuseum.org or call 231-882-5539.
Artist reception
LUDINGTON — Payton Cook’s “Liminal Spaces: Intervals of Transformation” opens with a reception from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
View the exhibition through Aug. 27 in the LACA performance hall gallery.
Author conversation
PETOSKEY — Dwight Chapin gives a free talk at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in Voorhies Hall at Bay View. Chapin wrote “The President’s Man: The Memoirs of Nixon’s Trusted Aide.”
Questions: 231-347-6225.
Thrift store closure
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army recently closed its thrift store and donation center on South Airport Road.
“The decision to temporarily close the store stems from staffing shortages,” said Lt. Matthew Winters in a release. “The thrift store is a vital extension of our mission and ministry to the community.”
Winters added that people should not drop off donations outside the store while it is closed. People interested in working at the thrift store and donation center can apply through Indeed.com.
