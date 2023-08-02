Dunes race
MAPLE CITY — Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear will host the Port Oneida Run Saturday at the Olsen Farm/Port Oneida Farms Heritage Center.
Routes include a half marathon, 10K, 5K and Kids Schoolhouse Dash. Entry prices vary. Sign up by today at phsb.org/port-oneida-run/#.
Car show
TRAVERSE CITY — Classic Car Night goes from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays through September at the American Military League. More information: 231-620-0501.
Historic house tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Tour hours are changing at Dougherty Mission House on Old Mission Peninsula. Tours are available from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The house was built in 1842 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older. For a group tour, email doughertyoldmission@yahoo.com.
Onekama Days
ONEKAMA — Onekama Days is Friday through Monday at Onekama Village Park, the Manistee County Fairgrounds and Lions’ Den, local parks and Main Street.
New events include Yoga on the Beach, Science Fun for Kids, Blessing of the Pets and Butterfly Palooza. The antique car show was renamed to the Frank English Memorial Car Show.
Food includes the Lions Club steak dinner, Portage Lake Association pig roast, Trinity Lutheran Church donut wagon, Saturday and Sunday breakfasts and more.
Saturday includes car show, 5K run, craft beer tasting from 4-7 p.m., live music and Bump N’ Run and Demo Derby. The parade begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, and the event ends Monday night with a concert in the park. Full schedule: onekama.info.
Summer fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Gaming For A Cure summer fundraiser will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Cherryland Post.
Local groups like Cherryland Ghostbusters are planning to attend. Some donated gaming items are for sale, with proceeds supporting Munson Medical Center’s cancer patients.
Bike tour
BOYNE CITY — The Pedal, Pig and Pint Community Bicycle Tour is Sunday. Riders start at Veterans Memorial Park and finish at Stiggs Brewing Company.
Entry is $55 for adults and $30 for youth. This includes lunch and a T-shirt. The event supports Raven Hill Discovery Center in East Jordan. Sign up before 5 p.m. Saturday at www.bikereg.com/57542.
Recreation survey open
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Community Needs Assessment is open to public comments until Aug. 26.
The assessment is part of the creation of the department’s Michigan Department of Natural Resources recreation plan. Community input is needed so the county can apply for future grants.
Residents may learn more about the previous MDNR plan via www.gtcountymi.gov/2562/Plans-and-Goals. Provide input at gtcountymi.gov/parks.
Art in the Park awards
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 2023 Art in the Park Award recipients.
Leah Dziewit received “Best in Show” for fabric art, Valerie Lamott came in second place for jewelry and Amy Weh took third for mixed media. Honorable mentions: Corey Bechler, pottery; Samantha Coon, fabric; Drew Deming, painting; Dani Knoph Davis, graphics; Sarah Goodyear, painting; Brandon Johnson, wood; Betsy Stecker, graphics; Julie Tibus, painting; Philip Yamron, glass and Jade Wallace, jewelry.
Email emily@petoskeychamber.com for next year’s event details or an application.
