Highway resurfacing
MANCELONA — The Michigan Department of Transportation begins roadwork Aug. 2 on M-88 from U.S. 131 to West Limits Road and on U.S. 131 from Elder Road to M-66. The $432,000 resurfacing project includes single-lane closures. Work is expected to end
Oct. 1.
Yarn Therapy sessions
INTERLOCHEN — The Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy group meets from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a project to complete.
Trail opening
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members can join TART Trails and partners for the TART Transformation ceremony at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at Northwest Education Services Career-Tech Center. Team Elmer’s recently finished work on the trail between Three Mile and Airport Access roads. This new section is open to visitors. Future projects include a sculpture installation by Frankfort artist Steve Kline and cherry trees contributed by the National Cherry Festival.
Backpacking planning
TRAVERSE CITY — The Backpacking Trip Planning Course begins at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center.
Registration includes campsite rental. Contact: info@exploregorec.org; 231-946-4263.
Aretha’s handprints to be unveiled
DETROIT — The “Queen of Soul’s” handprints are to be unveiled outside the Detroit Historical Society Museum in advance of the release of a new film on Aretha Franklin’s life and career.
Sunday’s unveiling on Legends Plaza will coincide with the opening of a new, temporary museum exhibit on Franklin, who died in 2018.
Franklin cast her handprints in concrete for installation on the plaza in 2017 at the Detroit Music Hall’s celebration of the dedication of Aretha Franklin Way in the city, the historical society said.
They last were seen as part of the museum’s commemorative exhibit following Franklin’s death and are being placed on permanent display in conjunction with the upcoming release of “Respect,” a new film.
on the life and career of the legendary singer, songwriter and global cultural icon.
Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at age 76 in her Detroit home.
Franklin song, including “Think,” ″I Say a Little Prayer” and “Respect,” are considered classics.
The new museum exhibition opens at 1 p.m. Sunday to the public. It will feature costumes from “Respect,” along with other artifacts.
