Kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum is offering programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Kids Craft Lab starts at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Friday. Make a fish-shaped magnet. Storytime Adventures features “Thunder Cake” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Experiment with water during First Steps Science at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Sign up for programs at www.greatlakeskids.org.
School clinics
MANISTEE — District Health Department No. 10 is hosting a “Ready, Set, Go!” School Readiness Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 385 Third St. Ages 3-19 can receive immunizations as well as visual and hearing screenings.
Another event is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at 916 Diana St. in Ludington. Residents may call 888-217-3904 to register.
BP workshop
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan is offering the High Blood Pressure Control workshop from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sept. 19. New participants receive a blood pressure monitor and can register through Aug. 8 at nkfm.org/HBPC. Contact: 800-482-1455.
Railroad discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
The program covers Union Pacific’s operation in the Colorado Rockies. Contact: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Dance project fundraiserTRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Dance Project is presenting the Garden Soiree at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Historic Barns Park.
Admission is $150 per person. Proceeds support the dance project’s operations and artists. Purchase seats via MyNorthTickets.com.
‘Sleepless’ shows
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Players presents “Sleepless” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Glen Lake Church. Admission is free; refreshments are served.
Donation program
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana recently donated $2,344.41 from its June “Groceries for Good” program to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan.
Customers could round up their total to the next dollar, and the store donated 2% of sales profits to Bigs.
Fundraiser results
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center announces the results of its annual fundraiser “Dart for Art.”
The July 12-13 event included almost 1,000 attendees, more than 200 donated artworks, nearly 65 individual and corporate sponsors and donations from more than 150 local businesses.
The organization collected almost $600,000 to support its arts programs.
Students help with grantSCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College students in the Winter Reading Methods course earned $1,000 in new library books for Shelby Middle School. Students applied for a grant from the Oceana Community Foundation to obtain the books. This fall, the middle school and college are planning to host a Literacy Night to reveal the books.
Film festival nabs grant
SAULT STE. MARIE — Soo Film Festival received a $2,500 grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council to support its 2023 programs. This year’s festival is Sept. 13-17.
The grant is administered by the Eastern U.P. Regional Planning and Development Commission. MACC award recipients also need to match the funds. The nonprofit festival is supported by Sault Ste. Marie Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Roberts P. and Ella B. Hudson Foundation.
