Housing forum
BENZONIA — Benzie Faith in Action hosts a housing forum July 31 at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Benzonia UCC at 901 Barber St. Concerned citizens, business leaders, and elected officials will be in attendance to discuss a path forward to ensure everyone in Benzie County has a decent place to live. Benzie Faith in Action is lead by Luke Allen, lead organizer for Michigan Faith in Action. For additional information, contact Luke at luke@michfa.org or 313-870-7654.
Finale party
TRAVERSE CITY — The Summer Library Challenge “Oceans of Possibilities” concludes Aug. 1 at Hull Park behind Traverse Area District Library.
A preschool readers party begins at 11 a.m. An all-ages readers party starts at 6 p.m. Free activities include face painting, music, games and prize drawings.
Health program
CADILLAC — The MSU Extension offers the free “My Way to Wellness” online class this summer as part of the Prescription for Health program.
Kalkaska, Crawford, Missaukee, Manistee, Mecosta and Wexford county residents can learn about food choices, goal setting, food safety and other topics. Complete the course to receive vouchers for fresh, frozen or canned vegetables and fruits at any Family Fare in the state.
Sign up by Aug. 1 at https://bit.ly/3Bj5S0H. Contact: 231-258-3320.
Citizens’ Academy
CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police offers the Citizens’ Academy Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3 through Sept. 21 at the Cadillac Post.
The academy includes information about MSP operations, troopers’ procedures, law enforcement roles in the community and more.
Call 231-429-4784 for an application or visit the Cadillac Post.
Park performances
TRAVERSE CITY — Mashup Rock & Roll Musical presents “A Midsummer Night’s California Dream” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4-6 and 11-13 at the Civic Center Amphitheater.
Grants helped produce this work: one from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council as administered by the Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network and a DEI grant from Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. Money from MACC was matched by a local anonymous donor.
Shows are also set at 2 p.m. Aug. 7 and 13. General admission is $28, reserved seats are $35 and VIP front row seats are $38. mashuprockandrollmusical.com
