Union Street Bridge open
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City reopened the South Union Street Bridge on Friday.
The bridge project is mostly complete. Drivers and pedestrians can expect occasional lane shifts and sidewalk closures in the future.
For more project details, visit www.traversecitymi.gov/projects/bridge-construction-2023.html.
Beach advisory removed
BEULAH — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department is lifting a beach advisory that was in place Wednesday at Beulah Beach-Crystal Lake.
Water samples were taken again on Thursday. All beaches are Level 1, meeting the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s standards for full-body contact (swimming).
Volleyball Beach advisory lifted
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department reported all beaches at Level 1, or full-body contact, on Friday.
TC Volleyball Beach was resampled Thursday and now meets EGLE's standards for swimming. A Wednesday water sample showed high levels of E. coli, which led to an advisory at that beach.
Bridge repair begins Monday
CADILLAC — Michigan Department of Transportation will begin repairing and sealing the U.S. 131 bridges over 50 Mile Road near Cadillac on Monday.
One lane is open in each direction. Work is expected to end Aug. 31.
Donation drive update
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army collected $14,007.60 through this year's Christmas in July Red Kettle campaign.
Donations are still accepted through Monday at the Salvation Army Community Center or at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/traversecity. All funds support local community members.
Reading program party
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library is hosting its Summer Library Challenge Finale Party and Community Celebration on Monday at Hull Park.
The Pre-Readers Party starts at 11 a.m. and the All-Ages Party begins at 6 p.m. The event includes games, crafts, art, treats and prize announcements.
Tile games
ALDEN — Alden District Library is sponsoring mahjong games from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center.
