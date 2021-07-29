Open house
BOYNE CITY — Boyne Heritage Center hosts a public open house from 6-9 p.m. July 30. Guests can view the exhibition “Unearthing Treasures: Life in a Lumber Camp.”
Visitors can also see the restored 1905 Boyne City town clock and sound the siren on Boyne City Fire Department’s original 1917 American LaFrance fire engine.
Georganna Monk, of the Charlevoix County History Preservation Society, offers hardcover books for purchase.
Inclusivity program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Ability Garden Program for kids with special needs begins at 1 p.m. Aug. 1 and 22 at the Grand Traverse Children’s Garden.
Parents and children can learn about neurological and physical diversity. Volunteers from Children’s Therapy Corner assist with this event.
Meet the senator
KALKASKA — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, plans to host office hours Aug. 3. He meets with residents of the 35th District at 9 a.m. at the Kalkaska Village Office and 11 a.m. at the Crawford County Building (Commission Chambers) in Grayling.
