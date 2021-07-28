Shoreline discussion
LELAND — Watershed Center Grand Traverse Baykeeper Heather Smith discusses shoreline hardening at 2 p.m. July 29 at Leland Township Library.
She also presents information about artificial beach sanding, grooming and vegetation removal. The program takes place outside behind the library.
Quintet shows
LAKE ANN — Interlochen Public Radio’s newly launched ensemble-in-residence The Sound Garden Quintet presents free classical concerts at 5 p.m. July 29 at Lake Ann Brewing Company and 3 p.m. July 31 at The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park in Traverse City.
The group includes five Interlochen Arts Academy alumni.
‘Meet the Artist’
BELLAIRE — M88 Morning Grind hosts “Meet the Artist” from 6-8 p.m. July 29. View works by landscape photographer Melissa Kowalski and mixed media painter Jeff Krino.
Light refreshments and samples of Rocky Top Farms Preserves are included.
Artisan show, sale
ALDEN — Torch Area Artisans Guild presents the Quilt Show and Boutique Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30-31 at Helena Township Community Center.
Items include quilted accessories, art, needlework and table runners.
Bike tour
MAPLE CITY — The Farm to Farm Bike Tour begins at 9:30 a.m. July 31 at Port Oneida Heritage Center off M22. Road, mountain, hybrid, fat tire and e-bikes are suitable for the 4.5-mile guided ride along Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail.
Entry is $25 per adult and $15 per child ages 8-17. Contact: 231-326-5135.
