Outdoor concert
EMPIRE — Patrick Niemisto and Norm Wheeler perform at 11 a.m. July 28 at Glen Lake Library.
Bring a blanket or chair and listen to music, stories and poems for all ages.
Guild hosts show
ALDEN — Torch Area Artisans Guild presents the Quilt and Artisan Show with Boutique from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29-30 at Helena Township Community Center.
Members’ quilts, needlework and paintings are exhibited. Quilted items, art and needlework projects are for sale.
Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Marcie Maxfield signs her book “Em’s Awful Good Fortune” from noon to 2 p.m. July 29 at Brilliant Books.
Back to school programs
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation accepts registration for its Back to School Shoes program in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska counties.
Shoes, socks, school supplies and other items go to people in need. This year, the program also includes Vision to Learn, which provides free vision screenings, exams and glasses.
The program happens during the first week of August. Appointments are required to receive shoes and vision screenings. Register through July 29. Contact: 231-947-2055.
Call for artwork
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts seeks artwork for its August exhibition “Celebrating the Ludington State Park.”
Artists of all ages and skills may submit up to three photographs, drawings, mixed media, sculpture and other works. Entry is $5 per piece.
Submit until July 29. ludingtonartscenter.org
Mental health hotline
TRAVERSE CITY — The Federal Communications Commission designated “988” as the emergency number for mental health crisis and suicide prevention services.
This code is accessible to anyone in the nation. Calls in Michigan will go to the MiCAL system, which connects the caller to the closest mental health service.
Michigan music program
GRAYLING — Blarney Stone Broadcasting recently began the locally-produced program “Michigan Homegrown Music” with host Ida Reed.
The show airs at 9 a.m. Thursdays on the Q100 3-station simulcast network in northern Michigan: 94.5 WYPV, 100.3 WQON or 106.3 WWMN. Listeners can also find it at q100-fm.com or via the free WQON mobile application.
Community Impact grants
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan presents its 2022 Northwest Region Community Impact grants to Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing, Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails, Inc., SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers, Newton’s Road Northwest, Junior Achievement of Northwest Michigan, Grow Benzie, Generations Ahead and Traverser Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
Scholarships available
LANSING — Michigan Department of Treasury accepts applications for the Fostering Futures Scholarship until Aug. 1.
Young adults may apply if they experienced foster care on or after their 13th birthday. The award can help cover tuition, fees, room and board, books and supplies at a Michigan degree-granting college or university.
Learn more at fosteringfutures-mi.com. Questions: 888-447-2687; mistudentaid@michigan.gov.
