Mental health talk
TRAVERSE CITY — David Woods Bartley will present “From Mental Hellness to Mental Wellness” from 9-10:30 a.m. today at the YMCA.
Service members, families and veterans may attend the presentation at 11:30 a.m. at Reining Liberty Ranch and 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 2780. More details: 989-980- 8893 or angela.linsenman@va.gov.
Historic house tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Dougherty Mission House is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
The house was built in 1842 and is on the National Register for Historic Places. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older. For a group tour, email doughertyoldmission@yahoo.com.
Trail open house
GLEN ARBOR — TART Trails and Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes are hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail and Glen Haven Road.
Learn about the trail and the pathway to Good Harbor expansion. Contact: info@friendsofsleepingbear.org.
Coffee with a Cop
TRAVERSE CITY — Coffee with a Cop will run from 9-11 a.m. Friday at Grand Traverse Pie Company, 525 W. Front St.
Art display
GLEN ARBOR — Late Night Fridays is continuing from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
View the annual exhibition “Members Create” and Jessica Kovan’s “The Birds Are Watching.”
Flower show
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Garden Club and the Jordan River Arts Council are presenting the annual flower show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the arts center.
View more than 50 flower arrangements that follow the theme “Sand, Sea and Shells.”
Guests also are invited to a meatloaf dinner from 4-7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 227. The dinner is a fundraiser for the G.A.R. Park.
Call for donations
TRAVERSE CITY — The Basic Needs Coalition is seeking sleeping bags and new tents for people experiencing homelessness in the Grand Traverse area.
Drop off donations at Goodwill Northern Michigan. New items can be purchased from the Basic Needs Coalition wish list at https://amzn.to/3KqhPVb.
Dog house donation
TRAVERSE CITY — SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers EcoSchool students from Benzie Central Middle School built a dog house for Cherryland Humane Society.
The project involved 27.7 pounds of plastic that were cut and stuffed into bottles. Benzie Central social studies teacher Greg Kempton donated wood pallets, siding boards, paint and a metal roof.
STEAM class
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Technological University is offering a STEAM course from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Aug. 3 at the Sabin Data Center, 2075 Cass Road.
Seventh- through 10th-graders can learn about writing code, programming and more. Cost is $50. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/2s3zhfnj. Questions: jmeldrum@mtu.edu.
Scholarship applications due
LANSING — The Michigan
Department of Treasury is accepting applications for the Fostering Futures Scholarship until Aug. 1.
Young adults are eligible if they experienced foster care at the age of 13 or after that and are enrolled at a Michigan college or university. Find out how to apply at www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid/programs/fostering-futures-scholarship.
