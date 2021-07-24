Pioneer Heritage Day
TRAVERSE CITY — Pioneer Heritage Day begins at 3 p.m. July 24 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Family-friendly activities include kids’ games, building campfires, quilt designing, butter churning and more.
Homemade pie and ice cream are served.
Square dancing instructions are provided. Participants can dress in pioneer clothing, if desired.
Dental screenings
MANISTEE — Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative, Betsie Valley Community Center and Northwest Michigan Health Services offer free dental services July 28.
Oral cancer screenings, dental screenings and education are available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Manistee Armory and 2-4 p.m. at Arcadia Pleasant Valley Community Center.
Walk in, or call 231-655-3622.
