Festival delayed
CEDAR — Cedar Polka Fest organizers previously rescheduled the June 2020 festival for September, but recently called off the event. The 39th annual celebration returns from June 17-20, 2021. Activities include live music, kids' games and food vendors. Admission proceeds support charity work and community projects, including college scholarships and youth leagues.
District passes bus safety inspection
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools recently passed its school bus safety inspection from the Michigan State Police. Vehicles are continually maintained despite school closures. About 70 percent of TCAPS students and local private and parochial school students use bus service. Routes include more than 3,000 stops, and drivers travel more than 7,000 miles per day. TCAPS received a 100 percent passing rating for the ninth year in a row.
