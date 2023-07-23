Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum is offering programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Kid’s Craft Lab starts at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Friday. Make animals out of pinecones. Storytime Adventures features “Happy Birthday Moon” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Experiment with a ball and flashlight during First Steps Science at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Public input sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Transportation Coordinating Initiative board members and planning staff will host public input sessions on establishing a Traverse City Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Sessions:
- 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Networks Northwest Conference Center at Northwest Michigan Works!
- 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Sara Hardy Farmers Market
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue and in Hull Park
A survey will be open Tuesday through Aug. 25 at www.networksnorthwest.org/community/transportation/ttci/.
Community social
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Horse Shows invites community members to the Oryana Social from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Oryana Community Co-op on 10th Street.
Discuss the equestrian sport with representatives from the horse show and local nonprofits.
Parent program
TRAVERSE CITY — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will offer the program “More Than Sad” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Northwestern Michigan College.
Parents can learn how to recognize signs of depression and mental health issues, talk with their youth about these issues and find resources. Register at afsp.org/michigan. Questions: jtrestain1@hotmail.com.
Trapping convention
ESCANABA — The National Trappers Association Convention and Outdoor Show will take place Thursday through Saturday at the U.P. State Fairgrounds. Enjoy outdoor equipment sales, kids’ activities, demonstrations and more. Cast members from TV shows “The Last Alaskans” and “Mountain Men” plan to attend.
Admission is $20 for three days; kids are free. Call 906-221-6935 or visit uptrappers.com to learn more.
Kids activities
ALDEN — Ages 5 and under can hear a story and ages 6-12 can create a rocket at 10 a.m. Thursday at Helena Township Community Center.
Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Reading program ends
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library will conclude its Summer Reading Program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Richardi Park. Play games, eat snacks and more.
Genealogical society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Genealogical Society will offer its monthly program at 1 p.m. Thursday at Traverse Area District Library. Guest speaker Derek Blount presents “Scotch-Irish Research.”
Summer music series
CHARLEVOIX — The free Live on the Lake Summer Concert Series will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday with the Traverse City Dance Project at East Park Odmark Performance Pavilion.
Distant Stars will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 3, Charlie Millard Band will take place on Aug. 10 and The Real Ingredients is set for Aug. 17. For more details, visit downtowncharlevoix.com/summer-concerts.
Program expands
TRAVERSE CITY — District Health Department No. 10 is expanding its Healthy Families America program to Grand Traverse County.
DHD No. 10 works with Grand Traverse County Health Department to offer home visits for families with kids ages 4 and younger who experience maternal substance use.
To learn more, call 231-250-0000.
Clothing donations sought
EAST JORDAN — Bright Lights, an East Jordan girls youth group, is seeking donations through July.
Clothing items and accessories for girl’s size 6 through women’s sizes are being accepted. Drop off donations at East Jordan Community Church on Sundays or at Lighthouse Missionary Church or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church throughout the week.
