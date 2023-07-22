Road closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission is planning to close Veterans Drive from South Airport Road to the city limits, starting July 24.
The road is closed to through traffic, and drivers are asked to take Cass Road, South Airport Road and 14th Street instead. The detour is expected to continue until Aug. 9.
Beach advisories removed
GAYLORD — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is lifting a beach advisory that was in place Wednesday in two Otsego County beaches.
Water samples were taken again on Thursday. Both beaches meet the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s standards for full-body contact (swimming).
The health department posts beach monitoring results at https://www.nwhealth.org/beach.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.