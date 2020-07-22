Sharing streets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Shared Street Project continues on Ninth Street between Maple and Pine streets. People are invited to walk, run, bike and otherwise move around the street. Signs are posted at the intersections of Ninth and Maple, Oak, Wadsworth and Pine streets. The program is a partnership with Norte, TART Trails and the City of Traverse City. The road is open to vehicle traffic, but drivers should take it slow.
Shipwreck presentation
LELAND — Leelanau Historical Society hosts a virtual presentation at 7 p.m. July 22 via Zoom. Shipwreck hunter Ross Richardson talks about the W.C. Kimball schooner, which went missing in 1891 and was discovered at the bottom of the Manitou Passage. Learn more and register via leelanauhistory.org.
Art display
MESICK — An arts and crafts show is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25 at Mesick Historical Museum. View artwork by Mary Jo Kendall and Suzy Moorhead.
Sale canceled
ALDEN — The Alden Men’s Club decided to cancel the July 25 rummage sale. Member Larry Mitchell said in an email that it would be too difficult to adhere to social distancing requirements at this event.
Family practice graduates
TRAVERSE CITY — The Munson Healthcare Family Practice Residency program Class of 2020 graduates are Anne Broad, M.D., of Hubbell, Kayla Stefanko, D.O., of Ludington, Ben Vanos, D.O., of Battle Creek, Tommy Walbridge, D.O., of Bloomfield Hills, Leah Walbridge, M.D., of Traverse City, and Adrian Nahirnyj, D.O., of Canada. Broad and Stefanko will work in Cadillac, Vanos joins a medical group in Indian River, the Walbridges will go to West Front Primary Care in Traverse City and Nahirnyj plans to work at a family practice clinic in the Toronto area.
Grant update
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Urgent Needs Fund supplied more than $520,000 in grants for area nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Northwest Food Coalition and Goodwill Northern Michigan’s Food Rescue program supported a new purchasing coordinator position at Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities. This award funds food pantries and meal sites, which serve families in need. More than 60 grants from the Urgent Needs Fund went to organizations across the region.
Art event delayed
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village and Kirtland Community College accept applications from adult artists for the Great Northern Art Explosion until Aug. 10. The public can view and vote for their favorites from Sept. 4-20. Four artists win cash prizes. Entry is $40. The event was originally set in August, but was delayed to follow safety precautions. Questions: info@artisanvillage.org.
