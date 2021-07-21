Boardman Avenue closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light and Power contractor C.C. Power, LLC closes Boardman Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon July 22. Crews perform work south of the Governmental Center to prepare for the Eighth Street bridge reconstruction project. Traffic is detoured. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes. Call 231-932-4554 with questions or concerns.
Radio-style show
TRAVERSE CITY — Candice and Dick Wallace present a radio-style show at 7 p.m. July 22 at Old Town Playhouse as part of Theatre Under the Tent. The performance features tunes from the 1930s to ‘60s. Admission is $20 for adults, $13 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Twain presentation
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Society hosts a Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. July 22. Abbott McCartney discusses Mark Twain’s 1895 lecture in Petoskey. Registration: 231-347-2620.
Senator office hours
SUTTONS BAY — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, hosts office hours July 23 with residents of the 35th District.
Meeting locations:
- 9 a.m. at Leelanau County Government Center
- 11:30 a.m. at Frankfort City Hall
- 1:15 p.m. at Manistee County Building
- 3 p.m. at Scottville City Building
Art Leelanau benefit planned
LELAND — The annual Art Leelanau benefit sale and exhibition opens with a reception July 23 at the Old Art Building. The event includes a full bar, music and picnic options from Island Thyme Catering.
The exhibition features more than 80 artists and is displayed through July 28.
The artwork for this year’s poster is “Spring at Clay Cliffs” by Kristin MacKenzie Hussey. She signs prints from 5-7 p.m.
Reception admission is $50. Proceeds support the Leelanau Community Cultural Center’s general operations fund and Leelanau County artists. Contact: 231-256-2131.
Class of ’61 reunion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1961 celebrates its 60th reunion at 5 p.m. July 24 at Elmbrook Golf Course. Cost is $20 and includes dinner and a DJ. RSVP to Nicole at 617-939-3533 or njpayne@gmail.com.
Local man recognized
PETOSKEY — Rep. John Damoose recently honored Kevin Christman, of Petoskey, as Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity volunteer of the year. Christman received a legislative tribute for his work on Habitat construction sites and assisting with other projects throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Historic boat tour
MANISTEE — Benzie Area Historical Museum offers tours of retired ships City of Milwaukee and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Acacia at 11 a.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $30 and includes lunch. Transportation to Manistee is not provided. Reservations: 231-882-5539. benziemuseum.org.
Senior nominations
GRAND RAPIDS — Nominate a senior ages 60-69 for the West Michigan 60 Strong Contest. Nominees may reside in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Benzie, Charelvoix, Emmet, Manistee, Kalkaska, Leelanau or Wexford counties. Winners appear in the 2022 calendar of West Michigan events and activities.
Submit a photo and essay explaining the senior’s achievements at westMI60strong.com. Deadline is Sept. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.