Meet the senator
LANSING — Rep. John Damoose is meeting with residents of his 37th Senate District this month.
Residents are invited to bring questions and comments on state, community or business issues to any of the following events:
- Friday — 2:30 p.m. at Cup of the Day; and 4:30 p.m. at Bayliss Public Library in Sault Ste. Marie.
- Tuesday — 10 a.m. at Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce; noon at Iron Goat Coffee in East Jordan; and 2 p.m. at Elk Rapids District Library.
