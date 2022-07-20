FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of the Alden District Library meets at 9:30 a.m. July 21 at Helena Township Community Center. Coffee and snacks are available.
Kids’ activities
ALDEN — Alden District Library offers children’s activities at 10 a.m. July 21 at Helena Township Community Center. Ages 5 and younger can enjoy stories, while ages 6-12 complete a pinwheel craft.
Summer reading event
SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay Bingham District Library hosts a free summer reading activity at 10:30 a.m. July 21 at North Park Pavilion. Listen to a story and meet Brittany the mermaid.
Alumni lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 21 at the Elks Lodge. All alumni are invited.
Preservation course
TRAVERSE CITY — SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers and the Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology offer a fermentation and pickling workshop July 21 at Historic Barns Park.
More details: rose@ecoseeds.org.
Film screening
BOYNE CITY — Boyne Heritage Center sponsors a film screening of “Young Hemingway: The Path to Paris” at 7:30 p.m. July 21 at the Performing Arts Center.
Arrive at 5 p.m. for a social gathering and exhibition at Boyne Heritage Center.
The film is streamed for free from noon to midnight July 21 at younghemingway.com.
Summer concert
PETOSKEY — Bay View Music Festival presents singer-songwriters Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron and Steve Poltz at 8 p.m. July 21 in the John M. Hall Auditorium.
Find tickets at bva.booktix.com.
Christmas in July campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army runs its Christmas in July Red Kettle campaign July 22-23.
The goal is to collect $10,000 for local programs and families. Community members can participate by ringing the bell at Blain’s Farm and Fleet, Family Fare on Eighth Street, Horizon Books, Oleson’s Food Stores on Long Lake and Hammond roads and Tom’s Food Markets (East Bay and West Bay stores). Donate at https://donate.sawmni.org/campaign/tc-christmas-in-july-2022/c411643.
Summer concerts
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park continues its Summer Sounds Concert Series through Aug. 12. The Bootstrap Boys perform July 22, Yid Vicious is July 29 and Hatchwing Rider visits Aug. 12.
These family-friendly shows occur outdoors and cost $10 per person. Kids get in free. Tickets at michlegacyartpark.org/summer-sounds-2022.
Grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities invites organizations to apply for its Assets for Thriving Communities and Systems Change Accelerator grants by Sept. 1.
Pre-grant meetings are required before completing an application. Sessions are available until Aug. 19. Contact: khettich@rotarycharities.org.
