Lane closure
WILLIAMSBURG — Be advised: The westbound lane of Hawley Road between Bates Road and Elk Lake Road was expected to be closed starting at 7 a.m. today, according to the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.
Crews for Consumers Energy will be working at this site from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for about five weeks.
Community Conversations
TRAVERSE CITY — City of Traverse City is hosting Community Conversations with interim City Manager Nate Geinzer this month. City residents are invited to ask questions and comment.
Sessions are taking place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at Mundos, 305 W. Front St.; from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at TC Whiskey Co.; and from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 26 at Mundos, 1238 S. Garfield Ave.
Neurology professor speaks
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North will host Mayo Clinic neurology professor Dr. J. Eric Ahlskog at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Presbyterian Church.
His topic is “Expert Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease is Simpler Than You Think.” For more details: 231-947-7389.
Christmas in July fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army is running its Christmas in July Red Kettle campaign Friday and Saturday.
The goal is to collect $10,000 for local programs and families. Community members can ring the bell at Blain’s Farm and Fleet, Family Fare on Eighth Street, Horizon Books, Oleson’s Food Stores on Long Lake and Hammond roads and Tom’s Food Markets (East Bay and West Bay stores).
Donate at https://donate.sagreatlakes.org/give/492648/#!/donation/checkout. Contact: 231-946-4644, ext. 308.
Hula hoop activity
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library is offering a hula hoop program from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Richardi Park. Kids can try hoops and watch a demonstration.
Rummage sale
ELK RAPIDS — Sacred Heart Catholic Parish is hosting a rummage sale from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Proceeds will go toward building a new church. More details: thegornos@hotmail.com.
Kids play
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company is presenting “Disney’s Newsies JR.” at 1 and 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Ages 9-16 will perform after completing a theater camp. Prices are $21 for adults and $12 for youth. Purchase seats at oldtownplayhouse.com or the box office.
‘Drama Free’ talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Nedra Glover Tawwab will discuss her book “Drama Free” at 7 p.m. Friday at City Opera House.
This National Writers Series event is $20 per adult, $5 per student at cityoperahouse.org. Buy tickets to the livestream via Eventbrite.com.
Eagles tribute shows
CHEBOYGAN — The Epic Eagles will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cheboygan Opera House.
Each event is $30 per adult, $25 per veteran and $15 per student at theoperahouse.org or 231-627-5841.
Lip balm workshop signup
ALDEN — Register for the Aug. 3 lip balm class at Alden District Library.
Ages 6-12 can make lip balms with decorated labels. Antrim Women’s Alliance funded this program. Call 231-331-4318 to sign up starting Friday through July 31.
Photo contest
DETROIT — The Detroit District is accepting entries for its annual photo contest until Friday.
Photos should feature U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sites around the Great Lakes. Photos will be part of an album on the Detroit District Facebook page. The public can vote by liking their favorites until 9 a.m. Aug. 4.
Winning photos go into a 2024 calendar. Learn more at www.lre.usace.army.mil/Media/Photo-Contest/.
Public open house
PELLSTON — University of Michigan Biological Station will host an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 9133 Biological Road.
Families can explore the field station, meet researchers and view organisms collected during this year’s BioBlitz.
