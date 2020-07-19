Photography entries
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery accepts submissions for its “Mono-Michigan” exhibition until noon July 20. Michigan-based photographers may send black-and-white images depicting any subject they choose. Entry is $15. Contact: 231-252-4616.
Pop-up shop
CHARLEVOIX — Red Dirt Road presents a pop-up event July 22-26 at Thistle. Browse handmade purses, clothing, wallets, totes, scarves, shawls and face masks. Items were made in Cambodia. Proceeds support a remote village with no running water or electricity. Store hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22-23, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 24-25 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 26. More information: 989-430-8628.
Scavenger hunts
BRETHREN — Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club offers Family Scavenger Hunts July 23-24. Explore nature trails while searching for items. Call or text 269-655-7565 to schedule an event.
