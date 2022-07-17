Class gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central High School Class of 1958 meets at noon July 20 at the Elks Lodge. RSVP: 231-946-7424.
Garden walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club hosts its annual “Between the Bays” garden walk from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 21 at First Congregational Church.
Explore four private gardens and the church’s Garden of Remembrance. Tickets are $15 at mynorthtickets.com.
Book club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Adults are invited to join the Pageturners book club at 6:30 p.m. July 21 via Zoom. This is a Peninsula Community Library event.
Community paddle
ELLSWORTH — Paddle Antrim offers a community paddle from 6:30-8 p.m. July 21 starting at the St. Clair Lake DNR Access Site, 9400 Six Mile Lake Road.
The Six Mile Lake Natural Area is owned and managed by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy and the Little Traverse Conservancy.
Wine making course
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers the “Wake Up and Smell the Rose” course from 7-9 p.m. July 21 and 28 at the Dennos Museum Center.
Learn about the different wine styles and regions and taste rosé. Register at nmc.augusoft.net.
Quartet concert
INTERLOCHEN — Artists in residence with the Interlochen Public Radio Sound Garden Project present a musical storytelling at 7 p.m. July 21 at Interlochen Public Library. The Pulse quartet plays music for all ages.
Book launch
SUTTONS BAY — Author Wade Rouse (Viola Shipman) launches his newest book “Edge of Summer” at 5 p.m. July 22 at Bay Books.
He signs copies of the text and answers questions. The event is also live-streamed through Facebook.
Youth musical
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company presents the musical “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr.” at 7 p.m. July 22-23 and 2 p.m. July 23.
Masks are recommended. Price is $15 per adult, $8 for kids under 18. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Teen Lock-In
TRAVERSE CITY — Teens ages 13-18 are invited to the Teen Lock-In July 29-30 at Traverse Area District Library. Arrive between 8-8:30 p.m. Friday for crafts, music, food and movies. Bring something white and cotton to dye.
Permission slips are due July 25. Find forms at https://bit.ly/3NEkGcC.
College for Kids
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College hosts College for Kids Aug. 1-5 at the Tech Center. Students ages 9-15 can participate in classes like pond ecology, the art of building, first responder and more.
Scholarships are available. Registration is open until July 25 at westshore.edu/community/college-for-kids. Contact: 231-843-5825.
