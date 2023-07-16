Event earns grant
YPSILANTI — SkillsUSA Michigan received a $38,000 grant from the Margaret Dunning Foundation.
The award supports transportation students during the annual State Leadership and Skills Conference.
Veteran resource fair
MACKINAW CITY — A PACT Act Resource Fair will go from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the American Legion Post 159.
The act aims to expand health care and benefits for veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange or other substances during service in Vietnam, the Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.
Veterans should bring their DD214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty.
Preregister at publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/registry.asp.
Learn about VA health care eligibility by calling 989-497-2500, ext. 13120.
Bike rides
ELK RAPIDS — Norte will offer a family-friendly bike ride at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Start at Cedar Street parking lot and end at Short’s Pull Barn. Rides occur weekly through Aug. 24.
Mountain climbing talk at TC library, on ZoomTRAVERSE CITY — Paul Sinclair will present a program on his mountain climbing experience at 6 p.m. Thursday at Traverse Area District Library and via Zoom.
Sinclair’s artwork will be displayed in the McGuire Community Room in July.
More details: tadl.org/event/paulsinclair.
Author talk
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library will host Glen Arbor resident Michael Brennan at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Brennan wrote the chapbook “River Sacred: Uncovering the Crystal.” More details: 231-326-5361.
Grief support camp
WEST BRANCH — Hospice of Michigan is offering Camp Good Grief from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at YMCA Camp Timbers.
The free event is for Michigan children ages 8-17 who are coping with grief after a loved one’s death.
Apply for the camp until Thursday.
Contact: airwin@hom.org or 989-358-4295.
City ranked
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City was ranked as the No. 1 most bikeable city in Michigan by PeopleForBikes.
Traverse City also ranked in the 96th percentile overall in the country and 98th percentile in the small city category, according to a release.
To learn more, visit https://cityratings.peopleforbikes.org/cities/traverse-city-mi.
Call for donors
TRAVERSE CITY — The American Red Cross is seeking donors.
Give blood or platelets through Aug. 12 and enter to win a trip for two to New York. Donors receive a Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last, if they donate before July 31.
Make an appointment via www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
Projects receive funds
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan is providing $250 million in federal relief for American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects.
Projects include:
- Interlochen State Park, which recently replaced its electrical system and added pedestals in each campsite in the south campground.
- Mitchell State Park in Cadillac reopened at the end of June after replacing and repaving campground roads, accessible sites and parking lots. Day-use toilet building renovations are scheduled.
- Hartwick Pines State Park in Grayling recently replaced the roof on the chapel and Hartwick Pines Logging Museum bunkhouse. Electrical system updates begin this fall.
Artists win at market
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan artists were awarded in June during the Eiteljorg Museum Indian Market and Festival.
The Harrison Eiteljorg Purchase Award went to Kelly Church (Gun Lake Tribe), of Hopkins, for her basket “When the Stars and Dawn Collide” and Aydrian James Day (Anishinaabe/Hochunk/Lakota), of Suttons Bay, for the beadwork piece “Aadizookewin the Storyteller.” Church also won the 2023 Indian Market and Festival Best of Division Award for basketry. James Day also obtained the Margot L. Eccles Youth Award for his work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.