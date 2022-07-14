Painting event
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association celebrates its 10th Plein Air Paint Out with the Wet Paint Sale reception from 6-8 p.m. July 16 at the Village Arts Building.
Tickets are $15 at northportartsassociation.org. Pay $20 at the door.
Polish dinner tickets
CEDAR — St. Philip Neri Catholic Church serves a Polish dinner at 5 or 6:30 p.m. July 25 at Solon Township Hall.
Tickets are available until July 17. Contact: 231-326-5255.
Weekly kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers interactive sessions for preschool and elementary students.
Kid’s Craft Lab features a shaving cream shark activity at 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 18 as well as 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 21. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “The Very Quiet Cricket” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 19 and 22. Sign up at glcm.org.
Art After Hours
GLEN ARBOR — Visitors can tour local galleries from 5-7 p.m. July 20 as part of Art After Hours.
Participants: Arbor Gallery, Center Gallery, Forest Gallery, Glen Arbor Artisans, Glen Arbor Arts Center, Glen Lake Artists Gallery, Margo Burian Fine Art, North Gallery and Synchronicity Gallery.
Wyoming woman arrested in cold case death of U.P. baby
ST. IGNACE — A Wyoming woman has been arrested and is awaiting extradition to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to face arraignment in the death 25 years ago of a baby found discarded in the waste pit of an outhouse, authorities said Wednesday.
Investigators traveled to Wyoming on Tuesday to interview the 58-year-old woman, who confirmed she was the child’s mother, Mackinac County Sheriff Edward M. Wilk said in a statement.
The woman gave investigators information “that provided probable cause to arrest her on the charge of homicide-open murder,” Wilk said.
The baby girl was found in the waste pit of a Garnet Lake campground outhouse in Hudson Township and was dubbed “Baby Garnet.” The woman resided in the Garnet Lake area, Wilk said.
In the summer of the 2017, investigators began reviewing the case and employed forensic genetic genealogy. By working with a genealogist and investigating the submitted DNA, investigators were provided with family blood lines and the name of her likely birth mother, Wilk said.
A worker discovered Baby Garnet on June 26, 1997, while emptying a septic pit at the campground. An autopsy and forensics tests showed the infant had gestated for 38-40 weeks, or about full term.
Man out on bond charged with killings
HARPER WOODS — A man charged with attacking his girlfriend in June now is accused of killing her and another man, two days after he posted bond and was released from a Detroit-area jail.
“This is the court’s worst nightmare. ... The witness has been killed after the defendant was placed on bond, given the benefit of being placed on bond with house arrest,” Judge Kenneth King said Wednesday.
King wasn’t the judge who set a $100,000 bond for Jonathan Welch when he was charged in June with assault and other crimes in Detroit.
Welch, 23, was released from the Wayne County jail last week and ordered to wear an electronic tether after a bail agency provided 10% of the bond amount, WDIV-TV reported.
Zlayiah Frazier, 22, and Robert Bray Jr., 70, were killed at Welch’s Harper Woods home on Sunday, police said. Welch’s mother was stabbed in the back.
A standoff with police lasted seven hours.
Welch is charged with murder, attempted murder, arson and other crimes. There was no immediate comment from his attorney.
