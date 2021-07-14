Concerts at the Village
TRAVERSE CITY — The Red Drive Concert Series returns with Knee Deep from 7-9 p.m. July 16 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the free show on the piazza.
The Ampersands perform July 30 and Delilah Wilde is set Aug. 20.
Weekly art, plant kits
INTERLOCHEN — artBright plans to provide free weekly art and plant kits to families who are in financial need and have vulnerable youth or kids with disabilities at home.
A watercolor leaf rubbing art kit is available July 16, a clear block printmaking project is July 23 and a crayon journal activity is July 30.
Qualified families can register through facebook.com/artbrightlight.
ACD event
BELLAIRE — Meet the Antrim Conservation District board, staff and volunteers at 5 p.m. July 20 at The Pelican’s Nest. This event includes a presentation for lakeshore property owners. Couples pay $25 for dinner or $15 for a basket. RSVP by July 16 to MelissaZ@macd.org or 231-533-8363, ext. 4.
Concert canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse scrapped the East Bay Blue concert, which was scheduled July 17 as part of Theatre Under the Tent.
United Way grants
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan recently announced the 2021 recipients of the UWNWMI Community Impact Grants:
Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region, Migrant Education Summer Program, Substance Free Coalition of Northwest Michigan, Great Lakes Children’s Museum and Northwest Coalition to End Homelessness. UWNWMI pledged these grants to area organizations that can positively impact issues of health, education and financial stability.
Funding decisions are made by the Community Action Team, comprised of volunteers in the five-county area. Learn more about joining the Community Action Team at https://tinyurl.com/ysuwddtx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.