Concert in the Park
ELK RAPIDS — Art Rapids hosts the Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. July 14 at Elk Rapids Day Park. The show features the Rachael Davis Trio.
Bring a chair and walk through the sculpture park. Donations support Art Rapids.
Farm market event
HARBOR SPRINGS — Child and Family Services distributes information during the Harbor Springs Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16.
Speak with a licensing worker about becoming a foster parent.
Natural area event
ALDEN — A Celebration of Coy Mountain Natural Area begins at 10 a.m. July 16 at 9011 Valley Road.
Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy helped redesign trails to make them accessible to all hikers and helped purchase some property. The Michigan Land Trust provided a grant in 2005 for the area’s expansion.
Art in the Park
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce presents Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 16 at Pennsylvania Park. Artists display and sell their works during this juried fine arts fair.
Language group meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Conversational Spanish and Social Group meets at 10:30 a.m. July 16 at Peninsula Community Library.
The group meets monthly to practice Spanish language skills. RSVP to lstarsoneck47@gmail.com.
Local DAR anniversary
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution Job Winslow chapter celebrates its anniversary at 11 a.m. July 16 at First Christian Church.
Bring a family recipe and make that dish to share. Questions: kmsmel@yahoo.com.
Preservation class
TRAVERSE CITY — SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers and the Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology offer a food preservation demonstration July 16 at the Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market. Contact: rose@ecoseeds.org.
Trio performs
CHEBOYGAN — The “Chamberfest Cheboygan” series continues with the Hermitage Piano Trio at 7:30 p.m. July 16 at the Opera House.
Tickets are free for students and $25 for adults. Purchase at theoperahouse.org or call the box office: 231-627-5432.
Tombstone cleaning
LAKE ANN — Benzie Area Historical Society offers a tombstone cleaning workshop at 2 p.m. July 17 at West Almira Township Cemetery on Spear Road.
Bring a bucket, stiff natural brush, sponge, old toothbrush, trowel, trash bag and plastic or wooden scraper.
More details: 231-882-5539.
Farm event
WILLIAMSBURG — The Samels Farm Heritage Society hosts Artifact Identification Day and a book launch from 2-5 p.m. July 17 at Samels Farm.
Bring five artifacts for Archaeologist Charles Cleland to examine. The society also releases its book “The Fascinating Archaeology of Skegemog Point and The Samels Farm.” samelsfarm.org
Signals, ramps upgraded
ALPENA — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to update traffic signals and sidewalk ramps starting July 18.
Work sites include U.S. 23 at Ripley Boulevard and U.S. 23 at Werth Road in Alpena and M-119 at Pleasantview Road east of Harbor Springs. This project involves lane shifts and shoulder and sidewalk closures through Oct. 14.
