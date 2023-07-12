Survey open
CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Land Conservancy accepts feedback on developing a new strategic plan and explaining how the organization works to preserve land.
People can complete an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CALC_Public_Survey_2023 until July 25.
Group performs
WILLIAMSBURG — No Promises, an Ohio-based a cappella group, performs at 7 p.m. July 14 at the Music House Museum.
Admission is $25 via MyNorthTickets.com. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Kenny Rogers tribute
MANISTEE — Alan Turner performs the “Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show: The Gambler Returns” at 7:30 p.m. July 14 in the Ramsdell Theatre.
Purchase tickets through ramsdelltheatre.org. More details: 231-398-9770.
Deer grants available
LANSING — The Michigan DNR Northern Lower Peninsula accepts grant applications for the Deer Private Land Assistance Network through July 14.
The program can fund deer habitat projects on private land. Landowners with property in Alpena, Crawford, Montmorency, Oscoda, Presque Isle and Alcona counties are eligible.
Learn more at Michigan.gov/DNRGrants or by calling 231-340-1821.
Meet with volunteers
EMPIRE — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes volunteers are attending the Empire Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 15 next to the Post Office.
Volunteers can answer questions about the Track Chair program, the Preventative Search and Rescue Team and other programs in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Lions club events
EMPIRE — Empire Lions Club serves a chicken dinner from 1-7 p.m. July 15 at Empire Township Hall.
Menu also includes baked beans, potato salad, rolls, drinks and strawberry shortcake. Adults eat for $15, kids for $6. This is a fundraiser for college scholarships, leader dog school, glasses, hearing aids and other community projects.
Also, kids ages 12 and younger can receive free eye tests from 1-5 p.m. July 15. The Lions of Michigan Foundation provides this Project KidSight program.
Hooked on Music
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Council presents Hooked on Music at 8 p.m. July 15 at Alpena Harbor during the Michigan Brown Trout Festival.
Performers include Chris Crown and the Get Down Band, Scholastic News, Stoker and Truckey Road Experience. Admission is $5.
Chum’s Corner detour
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation starts concrete repairs July 16 at U.S. 31/M-37/Beitner Road, the Chum’s Corner intersection.
MDOT and the Grand Traverse County Road Commission will detour northbound and southbound U.S. 31 traffic onto Rennie School Road and East Silver Lake Road as well as Beitner Road traffic onto Williams Road and Rennie School Road. Drivers going north and south on M-37 can continue at the intersection, but will not be able to turn.
Work should finish by July 28.
Missions Week
TRAVERSE CITY — Freedom Builders Missions hosts Missions Week from July 17-22. A project assignment meeting begins at 6 p.m. July 17 at Creekside Community Church.
Volunteers meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday at the church. Work on a community project until around 4 p.m. A picnic and worship begins at 4 p.m. July 22.
Email skip@fbmissions.org to register or with questions. Learn more at fbmissions.org.
