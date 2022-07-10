Basketry sessions
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basket making from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center.
A $5 fee covers materials. Experience is not required. More details: 231-331-6583.
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Thursday Morning Book Club meets at 10 a.m. July 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley.
Kid time
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts kids’ activities each week. Ages 2-4 can attend Tot Time at 10 a.m. July 14, 21 and 28. Babies can enjoy play, music and books at 10 a.m. July 15, 22 and 29.
Art kits
INTERLOCHEN — ArtBright offers the Crayola Art Kit Lending Library for small nonprofits in Grand Traverse County. The free resource aims to provide art materials for organizations to borrow this summer.
Nonprofits can inquire by emailing kristinceleste@yahoo.com.
Summer boxing
TRAVERSE CITY — Significant Strikes Boxing offers a summer camp with former boxer Thomas Hearns Aug. 6. Ages 9-17 may participate from noon to 2 p.m. Adults can join from 3-5 p.m.
Tickets are $100. Register by July 15 via Eventbrite.com.
BAHS reschedules events
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society rescheduled two June events.
The Thompsonville Walking Tour begins at 7 p.m. July 20. The AED and Safety Training goes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 18. Lunch is served, and then docent and other volunteer training begins at 1 p.m. Contact: 231-882-5539.
DAR supports groups
TRAVERSE CITY — The Job Winslow chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sent candy, lotion, personal care items and more to those aboard the USS Gonzalez. Another package will be sent in July. The local DAR chapter coordinates this effort with state and national DAR chapters.
Personal items were also collected and sent to the Chemawa Indian School in Oregon.
Barrel hunt
TRAVERSE CITY — People may hunt for Traverse City Whiskey Co. barrels around the city through Labor Day.
Each barrel is painted by a local artist and includes a QR code with more information.
Participants should take a photo with the barrel and post it to their Facebook or Instagram, tagging the whiskey company. Prizes are available.
Some of the barrels will be auctioned to the public after the scavenger hunt ends.
Proceeds will go to local charities.
Book giveaways
GAYLORD — In June, PoWeR! Book Bags completed its School Vacation Literacy Giveaway Program for the 2021-22 school year. Students in Otsego County’s Gaylord Area Elementary Schools, Johannesburg-Lewiston Schools and Vanderbilt School selected two books to take home.
Additionally, each student received two writing booklets.
Supporters included Gaylord Community Schools, the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan, Otsego County United Way RSVP Program, ITC, private donors and the Barbara and Frank Rock Family Foundation (a fund of the Otsego Community Foundation).
