Returnable drive
TRAVERSE CITY — National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a can and bottle collection at noon July 10 at Family Fare on Eighth Street.
‘Collage’ streaming from Interlochen
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Camp streams “Collage” at 7:30 p.m. July 11 via interlochen.org and Facebook.
Students showcase their artwork, creative writing, dance, film, theater and musical talents.
Roadwork begins July 12
CARP LAKE — The Michigan Department of Transportation begins chip sealing July 12 on U.S. 31 from Carp Lake River (near Munger Road) to I-75.
Chip sealing also occurs on I-75 from U.S. 31 to Mackinac Highway near Mackinaw City.
Drivers should follow daytime, single-lane closures. Projects are expected to end Aug. 27.
Play auditions
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Players hosts auditions for George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion” at 7 p.m. July 12 at Glen Lake Church.
Roles are available for three men, seven women and two of either sex. The play will be staged in a readers’ theater format.
Blues duo performs in the region
CROSS VILLAGE — Mulebone continues its Michigan tour at 7 p.m. July 13 at the park in Cross Village.
The blues duo also performs at 8 p.m. July 14 at the Lake Street Studio Stage in Glen Arbor. This show costs $20 per person.
The group finishes the week with a show at 7 p.m. July 16 at Short’s Brewing Company in Elk Rapids.
Boardman River meeting slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission invites the public to a meeting from 2-4:30 p.m. July 14 at Networks Northwest Conference Center. Discussion covers plans for the Boardman River crossing and East-West Corridor.
Women meet at country club
TRAVERSE CITY — 100+ Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County meets at 5:30 p.m. July 14 at Traverse City Golf and Country Club.
Local women combine their resources to donate $10,000 to a local charity of their choice. More information: 100wwctc@gmail.com.
Faith conversation set at Civic Center
TRAVERSE CITY — Local pastor and ethics professor Anthony Weber and Parallel 45 Theatre Producing Artistic Director Kit McMay discuss “The Role of Faith” July 15 at Civic Center Park.
Audience members can ask questions. Their conversation follows the theater’s performance of “The Sound of Music.”
Summer resident releases novel
TRAVERSE CITY — Gregg McManus recently debuted his first novel “The Bug Light Room,” a science-fiction tale about a clash with aliens.
McManus, of New Hampshire, has spent summers in the Traverse City area for 30 years.
Find the paperback, e-book and hardcover at Amazon.com.
Art center open houses
LANSING — Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center offers free open houses from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Guests are encouraged to wear face masks and keep their distance from others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.