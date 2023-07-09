Space presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members can attend a presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the State Theater.
Astrophysicists Jonathan Gardner and Ewine van Dishoeck will present the results of the James Webb space telescope. The Northwestern Michigan College Astronomy Department, the University of Michigan Astronomy Department and the International Astronomical Union sponsor this event.
Rest area closure
CHEBOYGAN — Michigan Department of Transportation closes the Topinabee Rest Area off northbound I-75 from July 10 through Aug. 31 to replace the septic system. The parking lots and scenic overlook drive and trail are also closed.
River kayaking
BELLAIRE — Adults and teens are invited to kayak Grass River from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Grass River Natural Area.
Learn about wetland plants and wildlife in the area. Cost is $45 per person and includes tour, kayak, floatation device and paddle.
Registration: 231-492-8793; james@grassriver.org.
Algal blooms webinar
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will continue its Environmental Emergency Preparedness and Response webinar series at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The topic is “Harmful algal blooms in Michigan’s recreational waters.” Sign up through Michigan.gov/EGLEevents.
Crystal Lake lecture
BENZONIA — Historian Stacy L. Daniels will present on Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mills Community House or via Zoom.
Discussion will cover the 1873 lowering of the lake to build a canal between the lake and Lake Michigan. This is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture series, offered through the Benzie Area Historical Society.
Bocce signup
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Bocce Tournament will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 22 on the front lawn of Grand Traverse Commons.
Teams of four pay $60 to play. Register at tiny.cc/XVBocce or call 231-941-1900, ext. 118, by July 14. Individuals can contact barbara@thevillagetc.com to be added to a team.
Grant applications are welcome
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation will accept applications for grants through its community funds and the Wilfred and Joan Larson Endowment.
The foundation aims to award several grants of $20,000 to $30,000 each. Nonprofits, educational, governments and tribal entities may request funding for an issue on the Community Development Regional Scorecard.
Apply by noon Friday at gtrcf.org/grants/apply.html. Questions: grants@gtrcf.org; 231-935-4066.
Nature center event
TRAVERSE CITY — Night at the Nature Center will go from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Boardman River Nature Center. Grand Traverse Conservation District presents indoor/outdoor activities.
Cost is $5 per person. Registration is encouraged at natureiscalling.org/events.
Comedy tour
TRAVERSE CITY — Comedy magician Tom Coverly will present the “Kindness Wins Comedy + Magic Tour” at 8 p.m. Friday at City Opera House.
Tickets are $30 at cityoperahouse.org. Coverly aims to donate the proceeds to his nonprofit, which works to prevent bullying.
Art on the Bay
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Council will present Art on the Bay from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16 at Bay View Park. More than 100 vendors are expected to sell their artwork.
