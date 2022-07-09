Dean hiring event
TRAVERSE CITY — Dean Transportation will hold a hiring event in Traverse City on July 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Park Place Hotel, 300 E. State St.
The event aims to fill openings for school bus driver, van driver and attendant positions supporting Northwest Education Services, serving schools across Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
Dean Transportation offers wages up to $26 per hour and a sign-on bonus up to $750 to qualified candidates, according to a release. Job seekers are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event. For more information, contact Dean Transportation’s northern Michigan hiring coordinator at 231-499-9113 or visit deanjobs.com.
‘Galaxy Quest’ screening
SUTTONS BAY — Actor Tim Allen hosts a screening of “Galaxy Quest” at 7:30 p.m. July 21 at the Bay Community Theatre. The film is rated PG. Tickets are $40 and are available beginning at noon July 11. thebaytheatre.com
Pavilion fundraiser kickoff
PETOSKEY — The Friends of the Winter Sports Park hosts an informational breakfast from 7-8:30 a.m. July 13 at Stafford’s Bay View.
The public can learn about plans for the All-Season Sports Park, which will include a covered open-air space, resurfacing the rink and new boards. Other amenities: basketball hoops, lacrosse/soccer goals, multi-use courts and more. The project seeks donations to reach its goal of $500,000.
RSVP to info@friendsofthewintersportspark.com.
Reading program event
SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay Bingham District Library hosts the free Summer Reading Program event at 10:30 a.m. July 14 at North Park.
Dynamic School Assemblies gives a presentation with live animals. Kids can sign up for the reading program and receive a free reading kit, while supplies last.
