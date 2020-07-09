Lane closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission continues work on Center Road between Smokey Hollow and Kroupa roads. The northbound lane is closed while crews work to repair slope erosion. The project should be completed in about a week.
Bridge authority meetsST. IGNACE — Mackinac Bridge Authority’s Finance Committee meets at 9 a.m. July 10 via Microsoft Teams. The MBA Board meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. Topics include traffic and revenue declines during COVID-19 and officer elections. The public is invited to view both sessions on YouTube or Livestream. Contact: MBAMeeting@Michigan.gov.
Roadwork begins
PETOSKEY — Michigan Department of Transportation begins roadwork July 12 on U.S. 31 from west of Division Street to west of Zaiger Road and from east of Manvel Road to south of Graham Road. The $1.2 million project cover almost 5.8 miles and includes resurfacing and new pavement markings. Work is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday until Aug. 21. Drivers should expect lane closures and traffic shifts.
Grants awarded
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation recently announced the recipients of spring 2020 grants totaling more than $194,000. Springdale Township received $30,300 from the Minger Family Endowment Fund. The award goes to the Thompsonville Express Trail: Bear Creek Bridge Project, an effort to support an ADA-accessible bridge over Bear Creek. Rotary Charities of Traverse City obtained $2,000 from the Limitless Fund.
The award supports the Leadership Learning Lab professional development series the Peer Learning Circle.
