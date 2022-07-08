Can collection

TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Health hosts its returnable can and bottle drive at noon July 9 at Family Fare on Eighth Street. Proceeds support the Grand Traverse NAMI chapter.

Symphony concerts

BEULAH — Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra features Manitou Winds at 4 and 7 p.m. July 9 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.

The show premieres two original compositions by northern Michigan Composer Jason McKinney: “Ransom Lake” and “Platte Plains.” The orchestra is directed by Thomas Riccobono.

Property records portal

LAKE LEELANAU — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department partnered with Laserfiche to create a portal for residents to view their well and septic records.

The portal featured Leelanau County records in early 2021 and Benzie County records were digitized recently.

The cloud-based Laserfiche Document Manage System includes about 26,000 files and images, including historical permits, for Benzie and Leelanau County properties.

Learn more at https://www.bldhd.org/environmental-health.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you