Summer concerts
WILLIAMSBURG — The Summer Outdoor Concert Series continues with Diane Beauchamp at 3 p.m. July 8 at Samaritas Senior Living. Bring a chair and dress for the weather. Questions: 231-938-4673.
Summer schedule:
- Brother Day Kelly and Matt Barber at 3 p.m. July 22
- Fred Walker at 2 p.m. July 24 (Block party)
- One Accord Bluegrass at 3 p.m. Aug. 5
- Sunshine String Band at 2 p.m. Aug. 19
- Hammer’d Dulcimers at 3 p.m. Sept. 2
Family Thursdays
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden hosts Family Thursdays at 6 p.m. this summer. Challenge Island presents STEAM activities July 8, area musician Seth Bernard attends July 15 and Bubble Man visits July 22. Contact: gtareachildrensgarden@gmail.com.
July lecture
BENZONIA — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy Executive Director Glen Chown presents “The History of Land Preservation in Benzie County” at 7 p.m. July 8. This Zoom event is part of the Benzie Area Historical Society’s Benzonia Academy Lecture Series.
Bridge discussion
MACKINAC ISLAND — Mackinac Bridge Authority hosts its regular meeting at 9 a.m. July 9 on Mackinac Island. Information includes an update on the Sept. 6 Bridge Walk and summary of the recently-completed study of the bridge deck. View the session via livestream.com/MDOT/MBAMeeting07092021 or the MichiganDOT YouTube channel.
Outdoor performance
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents “The Belle of Amherst” by William Luce at 7 p.m. July 9 and 10 as part of Theatre Under the Tent. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for youth under 18. VIP tables for six are $180 and include snacks. Any remaining tickets are sold one hour before each performance. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Musical performances
PETOSKEY — Bay View Association presents “A Magical, Musical Revue” at 8 p.m. July 9-10 at Hall Auditorium. The family-friendly shows feature tunes from “The Sound of Music,” “Cinderella,” “Mamma Mia” and more. Tickets: BayViewAssociation.org/performingarts.
Memoir released
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau County resident D. Douglas Alexander presents his memoir “Still Just Doug,” published by Mission Point Press. He writes about his law profession and love for hunting and the outdoors. Purchase the book for $24.95 in hardcover or $16.95 in softcover.
Program gets grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Generations Ahead recently obtained a $6,000 grant from the Oleson Foundation and a $2,500 award from Zonta Club of Traverse City to support a new career internship program. The Schmuckal Foundation awarded $5,000 toward the Generations Ahead Baby Pantry.
Call for donations
ALDEN — Alden Men’s Club accepts donations for its annual Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through July 24 at the United Methodist Church. Not accepted: appliances, computers or older TVs. The July 31 sale supports six food pantries in Antrim and Kalkaska counties. Contact: 231-518-4066.
Class of ’61 reunion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1961 celebrates its 60th reunion at 5 p.m. July 24 at Elmbrook Golf Course. Cost is $20 and includes dinner and a DJ. RSVP to Nicole at 617-939-3533 or njpayne@gmail.com.
